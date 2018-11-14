Man in distress thanks 'hero' police officers who saved his life

A man who was in distress at his home has thanked the police officers who helped save him.

Durham Constabulary were called on Sunday evening to an address in the Durham City area after reports of concern for a man in his 40s.

Police constables Paul Oliver and Jamie Patel arrived at the property within minutes and found the door unlocked and inside found the man in distress.

The two officers swiftly brought him to safety and administered first aid, then sat with him and kept him talking until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Durham for treatment.

He is now recovering in hospital and receiving the support he needs.

On Monday evening, surprised staff at the force’s control room at headquarters received a phone call from the grateful man, who asked for his thanks to be passed on to the officers who saved him.

Superintendent Colin Williamson said: “He said that he often thought the police were under-appreciated and described PCs Oliver and Patel as heroes.

“He added that if they were ever in the area, the two officers were welcome to pop in for a cup of tea any time”.

Supt Williamson added: “It’s good to hear that Sunday’s incident ended well and the man involved is now getting help.

“We don’t see our officers as heroes - it’s just what they do every day.

“But it is nice to get some recognition for the tremendous work they do, responding calmly in a crisis to keep members of the public safe and, in this case, saving a man’s life."

• Whatever you’re going through, call the Samaritans any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.