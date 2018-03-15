Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman attacked in home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was assaulted inside a house.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called to the home at 5.30pm last night following reports a man had broken into the property.

The calls also said the woman inside the house had been assaulted with a knife.

Both the suspect and victim, who police say are believed to be known to each other, sustained injuries, however they are not believed to be life threatening.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and investigations are ongoing.

The incident happened in Edward Avenue, in Bowburn on the outskirts of Durham.

Police say the suspect ran off on foot towards Prince Charles Avenue before travelling on a bus towards West Cornforth, where he was located and arrested by officers.

Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 338 of March 14.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.