Gandalf and The Gruffalo to feature in ice sculpture trail in Durham

It’s been announced which famous figures will be given a frosty reception at this year’s Fire & Ice Festival.

Joining Paddington Bear at next weekend’s literary-themed event in Durham will be ice sculptures of The Gruffalo, Mr Earthworm from Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, the Tin Woodman from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Gandalf from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Snow White and William Shakespeare to name but a few.

The ice sculptures, carved by the talented team behind sculptures on hit show Game of Thrones, will form a trail positioned at points around Durham City which will be lit by flaming beacons.

Taking place from 10am on February 16 and 17, the free festival, now in its third year, is organised by Durham Business Improvement District (Durham BID). Adam Deathe, business engagement manager at Durham BID, said: “After much anticipation, we’re really pleased to be able to share with everyone the full details of all the different ice sculptures you can expect to see at Fire & Ice InDurham this year. The theme of Literary Characters has really given us a chance to get creative while working with some of the nation’s best-loved storybook characters and children’s literary brands. We couldn’t be more excited to see them brought to life from the pages of these books as icy installations in Durham this half term.”

Those wishing to attend are advised to get there as early as possible as the sculptures are in their best condition in the morning.