Drivers praised after using the 4x4 to free up snow-hit city road

Volunteer drivers have been hailed for using their 4x4s to help police clear a major North East route.

The A690 was completely blocked just after Gilesgate roundabout in Durham when three HGVs became stuck while heading out of the city towards the A1(M).



The accident, just after 9.15am today, left traffic at a standstill and backing up into the city centre.



PCs Rachael Bennett, Stefan Lawson and Anna Pittam were trying to get the road moving again when, luckily, two passing vehicles from the volunteer group 4x4 Response North East stopped and came to their aid.



The volunteers attached tow lines to the lorries and managed to get them on their way, clearing the busy road in less than an hour.



Pc Bennett, from Durham City Police, said: “We would really like to thank the volunteers from 4x4 Response North-East.



“It was a really difficult job, but with their help we were able to get everyone moving again."