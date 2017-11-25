Search

Do you recognise this couple seen on CCTV in Durham City?

Do you recognise this couple?
Do you recognise this couple?

Durham Police is appealing for the public's help in identifying a couple spotted on CCTV.

Officers would like to speak with the couple in connection with a suspected shoplifting incident that took place in Next, Durham City on November 13.

The man is described as having short, dark hair and a beard. He was wearing dark Boss top with dark jacket, dark shorts and purple trainers.

The women is described as having blonde hair in a ponytail and wearing a light-coloured, long-sleeved top with light gloves, blue jeans and light trainers.

Ring Durham Police on 101, or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00090495.