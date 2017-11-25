Do you recognise this couple seen on CCTV in Durham City?

Durham Police is appealing for the public's help in identifying a couple spotted on CCTV.

Officers would like to speak with the couple in connection with a suspected shoplifting incident that took place in Next, Durham City on November 13.

The man is described as having short, dark hair and a beard. He was wearing dark Boss top with dark jacket, dark shorts and purple trainers.

The women is described as having blonde hair in a ponytail and wearing a light-coloured, long-sleeved top with light gloves, blue jeans and light trainers.

Ring Durham Police on 101, or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00090495.