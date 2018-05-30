Brawl sparked after confrontation over person urinating in city street

An alleyway fracas broke out in a city street after a man confronted a reveller urinating in the street during a night out.

Durham Constabulary is trying to trace people who were in a car which stopped on Claypath in Durham following allegations of an altercation.

The CCTV image released by Durham Constabulary as it investigates the disturbance on Claypath in Durham earlier this month.

The incident involved a group of men and women who had an argument in an alleyway beside the Big Jug pub on Claypath at around 11.30pm on May 6, which was a Bank Holiday Sunday.

It is understood that a man asked a person from the group to stop urinating before a row took place and both parties were injured.

Detective Constable Chris Anderson, of Durham City CID, said: “We appreciate that the CCTV image is not of the highest quality but I am appealing to the man and two women pictured to come forward so I can speak to them in relation to this incident.

"If you are these people, or know who they are, please contact me.

"Equally, if you witnessed the incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 288 of May 7.