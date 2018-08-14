Appeal to find women as police try to trace cash thieves

CCTV images of two women have been issued by police as they investigate the theft of money from a handbag.

Durham Constabulary is appealing for help after a quantity of cash was stolen from a handbag left in a shop.

One of the women police would like to speak to following the cash theft in Durham.

A force spokesman said: "The bag was accidentally left behind in River Island, Arnison Centre, Durham, on Friday, July 6, at around 1pm when two women entered the changing rooms with the bag and removed around £40 from the purse inside."

Stills of two women have been issued by the force as it is hoped they can help with inquiries.

Anyone who saw the incident or anything suspicious in the shop, is asked to call Pc Slater at Durham City on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.