Appeal after suspected fake cash used to buy sandwiches

Police are trying to trace these men as they investigate the suspected use of counterfeit currency.

Durham Constabulary has issued the images as officers would like to speak to following an incident at Subway in Elvet Bridge, Durham on the night of Monday, November 13.

Officers are also trying to identify this man as part of their inquiry.

The first man is described as having dark hair with facial hair, wearing a grey puffer jacket with fur hood.

The second man is described as also having dark hair with some facial hair, wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00090544.