Durham top cops rewarded with New Year honours

Two top cops in Durham have been rewarded for their services to policing in the Queen's New Year honours list.

Durham Constabulary's Detective Chief Inspector Mick Callan has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal, and Assistant Chief Officer, Gary Ridley receives an OBE.

DCI Callan, who recently retired from Durham Constabulary after 35 years’ service, headed up the force’s Major Crime Team for the past ten years.

During his time with the force, he was involved in more than 100 successful homicide investigations and was named National Senior Investigating Officer of the Year earlier this year.

Minister for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd said: “Detective Chief Inspector Michael Callan has shown exceptional leadership and dedication during his 35 years of service in policing.

“It is fitting that he should receive the Queen’s Police Medal in recognition of his work. I am especially pleased that more than half of the Queen’s Police Medals continue to be awarded to rank and file police officers, in recognition of the dedication to duty shown throughout policing.”

Mr Ridley joined Durham Constabulary in 2009 and has overall responsibility for finance, information technology, estates, business support and personnel.

As a result of his commitment, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) rated Durham as ‘outstanding’ in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The HMIC report said: “The force has extensive and creative plans in place to meet a variety of future scenarios of demand and budget and is well-placed to meet any futurecircumstances.

“Durham Constabulary has an excellent understanding of the demand for its services, both now and looking ahead to changing crime patterns.

“The senior leadership team promotes a culture where officers and staff of all ranks are encouraged to offer their views and senior leaders regularly go out on patrol with morejunior officers.

“It has carried out detailed analysis of the skills of its workforce and leadership capability and revises these plans regularly.

“Durham Constabulary is to be congratulated on its consistently high level of achievement in their financial planning.”