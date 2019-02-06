Drivers told to expect rush-hour delays due to emergency gas mains repairs near A1(M)

Have your say

Essential gas mains repair works off the A1(M) roundabout could cause rush-hour delays, motorists have been warned.

Picktree Lane at Chester-le-Street, County Durham, is closed in both directions today, due to emergency gas work. Diversions are in place.

Picktree Lane will be closed in both directions, which could cause delays during this evening's rush hour. Pic: Google Maps.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the region's gas distributor, is carrying out emergency repair work to a damaged medium pressure gas main.

The company is liaising closely with the highways authority and local council.

The damaged pipe does not present a public safety risk, and no evacuations have been necessary.

However, the closure is expected to cause considerable delays to journey times, especially during this evening's peak rush hour.

Andy Coates, NGN site manager, said: “We’d like to apologise to motorists for any delays to their journey times today.

“We’ve had to close Picktree Lane in both directions, in order to carry out this emergency repair.

"Our engineering teams are doing everything possible to get the situation resolved, and the road reopened, as quickly as possible.”

Customers requiring further information can contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.