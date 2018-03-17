Cops v students match to bring together players

A football tournament designed to bring the community together is being held to score a charity a boost.

The tournament is a joint initiative between Durham University and Durham Constabulary and will be held at the university’s sports centre at Maiden Castle on Thursday, March 29.

It is part of the KickOff@3 scheme, which was launched by two Metropolitan Police officers to increase engagement and trust between young people and the police.

The scheme has already been extremely successful in helping to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour in the capital.

Winners of the event will go on to represent the North East in the London finals in summer alongside teams from London boroughs, Northern Ireland and other counties across England.

Sergeant Shaz Sadiq, who initiated the Durham tournament, said: “This scheme is a fantastic way for us to increase confidence and cohesion in communities across County Durham and

Darlington.

“It is also a great opportunity for us to engage with young people and create positive relationships with them.

“We’d encourage everyone to come along, get behind the teams and show their support.”

The tournament aims to raise money for a number of charities that promote health and wellbeing in young people.

Durham’s nominated charity is the Bradley Lowery Foundation, to raise money for Isla Caton who is currently fighting Neuroblastoma.

Chief Constable Mike Barton will officially launch the event, which runs from 10am until 3pm.

Stars from Channel 5’s Police Interceptors will also be there, as well as Tricks, a London-based rapper who will be performing some of his songs to promote mental health awareness in young people.

Fifteen to 17-year-olds from across County Durham and Darlington can take part in the event.

Anyone who wants to form a team should email Lynn.preston@durham.ac.uk.