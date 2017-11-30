Christmas card-style scenes at Beamish as snow falls at open-air museum

Have your say

Visitors to Beamish were treated to scenes straight out of a vintage Christmas card when the snow fell today.

A flurry of snow fell in pockets around the region this morning, leaving a spreading of pre-Christmas magic.

The weather left Beamish looking particularly attractive as its vintage vehicles and buildings took on an almost dreamlike air.

