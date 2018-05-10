Bradley Lowery Foundation teases special event to mark battler's 7th birthday date

It's been almost a year since the world celebrated a very special little boy's birthday.

Bradley Lowery turned six in style last year with a star-studded and jam-packed party in his home village of Blackhall.

The event was attended by friends, family and footballers, while Bradley received birthday wishes and cards from across the globe.

He lost his fight with terminal neuroblastoma cancer in July 2017, and since his death a foundation aimed at supporting other children has been set up in his name.

Today, on Twitter, the Bradley Lowery Foundation (@BradleysFight) shared an adorable #ThrowbackThursday picture of our little hero as a baby - and revealed that a special event is planned for what would have been Bradley's seventh birthday.

Bradley Lowery's birthday is on May 17. Here he is at his party last year, turning six.

The message said: "Bradley’s 7th birthday is one week away! Please keep a look out for a special event happening on this day."

He would have turned seven on Thursday, May 17th.

Bradley with Jermain Defoe and Vito Mannone at his party in 2017.

Bradley's infectious smile and unwavering determination during his fight against his illness captured hearts up and down the country, as well as further afield. Since his death, his story has continued to be heard across the world as his family and the trust cement his legacy.

