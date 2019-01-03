Bald dog dumped in Christmas jumper on New Year's Day

A female terrier was found alone and freezing in a backyard on New Year’s Day after being abandoned while wearing a Christmas jumper.

The RSPCA were called to the property in the New Coundon area of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, by a concerned neighbour who heard the dog barking at the property early on Tuesday January 1.

The neighbour knew that the owners of the property did not have a dog and were currently on holiday so raised the alarm.

Inspector Lucy Hoehne collected the dog, thought to be aged at least eight, at 8am on January 1 after finding her shaking and terrified in the garden.

Inspector Hoehne named the little dog Ducky after the dinosaur in Land Before Time due to her tough skin.

She said: “This poor dog, her whole back end and legs are totally bald. She isn’t microchipped although her weight appears to be healthy so I can only think she must have been dumped.

“It’s likely she had been at the property some hours and it was an extremely cold night; being New Year’s Eve there were fireworks being let off - she must have been so terrified.

“She had a jumper on from B&M which has a distinctive snowman pattern so I can only hope someone recognises it and comes forward with information so we can try to work out where she has come from.

“If anyone does recognise Ducky they can get in touch with the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.”

Ducky is recovering in the care of the RSPCA, she has already had skin biopsies to diagnose her condition and is on medication.

To help the RSPCA continue its vital work please donate by visiting www.rspca.org.uk/give.