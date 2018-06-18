Armed police called out after report of 'gunman'

Police were called to Middle Street. Picture by Google Maps.
Armed police were called out to a village after a report a man was brandishing a gun from a balcony.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were dispatched to Middle Street, in Blackhall, but did not find a weapon.

A 33-year-old man was arrested, though, on suspicion of trafficking in controlled drugs after a number of cannabis plants were found, according to the force.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: "Police were called at around 3.15pm last night following reports a male was seen brandishing a firearm on the balcony of an address in Middle Street, Blackhall.

"Officers were deployed to the premises whereby the male fully complied with requests and a search of him proved negative.

"A search of the address was also conducted however no weapons were found.

"A number of cannabis plants were located and as a result the 33-year old man was arrested on suspicion of trafficking in controlled drugs and has since been referred to Checkpoint."