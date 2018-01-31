Youth project thanks Sunderland Fans Museum with clean-up effort

Kind-hearted members of a Wearside youth group who are bound for Africa have been digging in at the new Fans Museum as thanks for a cash boost.

Museum founder Michael Ganley recently found out that members of Pennywell Youth Project are hoping to visit Gambia at the end of this year to take part in a voluntary community scheme.

Pennywell Youth Project member Tom Heads with Fans Museum's Michael Ganley, who has helped support a trip to Gambia.

Michael was happy to pass on donations to the group, who in turn have now showed their thanks by mucking in and cleaning up the area around Monkwearmouth Station Museum, which is where the Fans Museum will have its permanent home.

It is hoped that the museum will be officially open sometime this summer.

Michael explained: “Mick Heads who is a volunteer with us explained that his nephew Tom is part of Pennywell Youth Project and they’re hoping to go to Gambia soon.

“I was happy to help out with a few donations and they decided that they’d show their appreciation by coming down to help out for a day.

Pennywell Youth Project members have been helping clean up the Sunderland Fans Musuem grounds.

“They’ve done a great job.

“They’ve filled 32 bags of rubbish and litter from the gardens which has really improved things.

“We’ll probably do more things in future with them and help out as much as we can.”

The group are hoping to go abroad with Project Gambia, a not-for-profit voluntary organisation based in Sunderland that aims to improve the quality of life for families and communities in the Gunjur region of the country.

Graham Sloan, senior youth worker at Pennywell Youth Project, said: “We’re hoping about 10 members will be able to go to Gambia and they need to raise £1,4000 each towards their travel and accommodation.

“But the money is trickling in nicely and we’ve got a few events lined up which should help boost the total.

“We really appreciate what Michael has done for us and the city too with the museum.

“He’s taking that building by the scruff of the neck and is making it brilliant for the people of Sunderland.”

Anyone who thinks they can provide help with work at the Fans Museum project should call Michael on 07801393935 or email him at michael@safc-museum.co.uk.