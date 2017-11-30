Your snow pictures from in and around Sunderland as winter hits the region

Hats, scarves and gloves were at the ready today as the first proper snowfall of the season hit Sunderland.

Wrapped up warm, and armed with your cameras, you headed out into the chilly weather to make the most of it.

Snow in Sunderland on November 30. Picture: Spectrum Photography.

Read more: Winter wonderland comes to Sunderland as snow falls



You've been having great fun with the white stuff - we've even spotted a few snowmen on Wearside.

Thanks to everyone who sent in a picture or video. Make sure you wrap up warm as we head into the weekend.

Read more: Snow and ice warning as chill grips North East