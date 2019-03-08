Why we need the EU more than it needs us

KFC chicken deliveries – really?

I see that a contract for post-Brexit medicine deliveries has been awarded to the company that couldn’t even deliver chicken to KFC.

You couldn’t make it up, but then there’s Mr Grayling awarding a ferry contract to a company with no ferries.

Michel Barnier has kept 27 countries on-side. Our Cabinet can’t even agree amongst itself.

And then, where are all those easy trade deals?

Japan and the USA are playing hard-ball with us but not with the EU.

This Government couldn’t negotiate its way out of a paper bag, and the opposition is no better.

That’s why I’m marching in London on March 23.

Sad to say, we need Europe more than they need us!

Jane Phillips