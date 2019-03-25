Why the Tories and Lib Dems should hang their heads in shame

Now that election time is approaching it is time to recap what the Tories and Lib-Dems have done for us.

Universal Credit, a ploy to reduce the cost of benefit which has led to thousands being unable to balance the books and pay rent, council tax etc.

Worse still it doesn’t differentiate between the needy and the scrounger treating all alike.

Bedroom Tax which has led to some being unable to stay in their own home.

Reduction in police, fire service, NHS, education, council budgets and closure of youth facilities. All based on a mythical blame game holding the last Labour Government responsible for a deficit forced on them by the banks.

The IMF, OBR, IFS and many other financial bodies have since come out and said that the Labour Government were not to blame and, in fact, the money has been amply repaid since by the sale of bank shares.

We now are rapidly approaching a National Debt of £2trillion brought on entirely by this Governments failure to collect taxes, with giveaways to the rich and multinational corporations, who pay derisory tax bills.

The quality of life has considerably worsened since 2010 and Brexit will make it worse.

Crime is rising and our children are in some cases going to school hungry, having to rely on food banks.

This is the political choice of this Government and your local Lib Dems and Tories have not raised a chirp thinking that they can get away with blaming the council for the effect of cuts made by their Government.

If we do not stand against these people we will end up with no NHS as it is shrinking before our eyes due to so-called improvement plans, which close treatment centres, leave us unable to see our GP for weeks and leave schools begging parents for funds.

Please wake up and stop the rot or the disintegration of our services will continue.

Austerity is a political choice by the Lib Dems and Tories and should be seen for what it is, a complete sham which is destroying the fabric of our society.

The local Tories and Lib Dems should hang their heads in shame but of course they won’t. They will continue their policy of denigrating the council but doing very little else.

Richard Beck