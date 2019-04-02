Why Sunderland will be looking for new MP in next election

I wrote to my MP Julie Elliot with respect to Brexit, I asked her was she going to carry out the wishes of her constituents who voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU.

This is the answer I received.

“I will bear in mind the points made, and rest assured I will at all times act in what I believe is with the best interest of my constituents in mind.”

Well there you are a sell out. She is going to vote the way she thinks.

Well, if she votes against a deal or follows the party line we should be looking for a new MP come the next election.

John Carden