Why Sunderland’s Fans Museum needs to generate revenue

In reply to the recent letter entitled “Disgraceful Decision” from George Mortinson.

I totally agree about the museum building being of architectural and historical interest.

However, Mr Mortinson has a number of inaccuracies in the remainder of his letter. Firstly, the museum is the Fans Museum and not as he says Black Cats museum.

We have nothing at all to do with SAFC or Black Cats. When we took it over in January 2018 it had been left vacant for 18 months.

The first thing we had to do was to have the roof repaired as the rain was pouring in. One wall is still damp now?

Mr Mortinson is replying to the fact that we have applied for our licence to be extended until midnight. We have only asked for it on special occasions, not every day as he seems to think.

We are a registered charity and have to find methods of keeping us afloat such as raffles, donations and bar profits.

Our main income is indeed from the bar and not to line someone’s pocket as he states. The museum is run entirely by volunteers who love coming down and giving our time to give something back to the local community.

We have people returning every match day as they like what we are doing. Some even use the same tables every time they come.

Maybe you should come and see us to see what the museum is about?

You never know, George, you just might enjoy it.

We aren’t open fully yet but there are normally one or two of us there but we will make you as welcome as we make anyone else who comes to visit us.

Jack Clark