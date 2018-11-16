Why Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society for the Blind needs your support

Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society for the Blind has been providing support and services to blind and partially sighted people since 1877.

During this time many thousands of people have benefitted while demand for services increased every year.

The society enjoys a membership of almost 3,000 people and recently relocated its offices to 53, St Luke’s Terrace, Pallion, Sunderland, SR4 6NF.

The new premises offer much more space and is accessible for visually impaired people.

We are able to offer even more services and activities.

The society’s ambition is to create a one-stop shop for blind and partially sighted people – a Centre for Sight in Sunderland.

Currently services offered include support groups for people with various eye conditions, computer and IT training, advice on healthy eating, day trips, coffee mornings, mindfulness courses, sporting opportunities, living with sight loss courses and the provision of sight loss rehabilitation on behalf of the City Council.

In the future we hope to introduce a low vision service within the new building.

The society held an official opening of the new offices earlier this year, attended by 120 guests. The Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Mrs Lynda Scanlan, declared the premises open.

The society currently rents the building but has an option to purchase it, and the trustees have agreed that we will launch a large appeal to raise the balance of funds required.

The purchase price is £375,000 and the balance that needs to be raised is just over £200,000.

I am writing to ask your readers if they will consider making a donation towards this appeal this Christmas?

Purchase of the property will ensure long-term security for this long-established charity in the North East and will provide an opportunity to create this proposed Centre for Sight.

Cheques and postal orders should be made payable to Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society for the Blind and sent to the address below or handed in to the office where donors can be shown around.

Richard Wood,

Chief Executive Officer,

Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society for the Blind,

53 St Luke’s Terrace,

Pallion,

Sunderland.

SR4 6NF