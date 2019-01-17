Why should we give up EU produce?

I cannot tell if the letters you are publishing from Scott Andrews are meant to be amusing as I find it hard to believe these are genuine serious thoughts.

They certainly put a smile on my face.

The ludicrous idea that we all give up produce from within EU is a nonsense.

Oh, those lovely French cheeses, French red wine, Spanish ham, Swedish cars etc. Why should I surrender these delights for Reese Mogg and his ilk (or a man with a poor quality pub chain whose now changing his mind and wants a referendum).

I do hope it’s your wicked sense of humour, Mr Andrews, because it’s a real giggle.

T Hudson