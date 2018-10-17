Why not rebuild Sunderland’s old Town Hall?

While reading the Echo recently I encountered a headline saying ‘pull the civic centre down before it gets grade listed’.

I thought, is there somebody on the council that has a sense of humour because who in their right mind would want to list that waste of space. A space which has been a total mess since it was opened to replace the magnificent Town Hall that was destroyed in 1971 after a life span of some 81 years and is listed in the top 10 of demolished buildings. A list of some of the worst acts of vandalism in the history of property development, which includes Euston station, Singer Building, New York and The Great Mosque of al-Nuri among others.

Now as I have mentioned before in a previous epistle printed here, I worked in the civic centre on the top floor, not long after it was opened and the roof leaked then.

There were waste paper bins on all of our desks to catch the drips and I don’t remember them on the floor at any time.

I don’t visit much as it is out of the way and the pathways are too dangerous to walk on with all the broken tiles but to worry about it being made a listed building?

Probably when the Devil goes to work on ice-skates, and it will be long gone before then, and just a suggestion but as the old Town Hall was pulled down for being too small, the civic centre being too big these days, why not dig out the old plans and rebuild the Town Hall on the Vaux site. Just a thought.

Alan ‘The Quill’ Vincent