Why is MP Sharon Hodgson treating us as fools over Brexit?

Sharon Hodgson MP’s statement regarding Nissan is insulting.

Everyone knows that all businesses, including Nissan, need an urgent decision on Brexit.

This is needed so that they can manage their business because without it there will be severe economic and jobs destruction.

It has been said very often in Parliament and outside that the only way right now to get prompt favourable resolution is to vote for the Brexit deal.

All other courses of action will cause delay and incur this damage.

If Sharon Hodgson MP does not do this then she is causing the very problem she highlights.

Why is she treating the public as fools instead of looking after her constituency for which she is well paid from our taxes?

Dennis Elsey