Why I won’t stop my opposition to Seaburn development

I thank Frank Hunter for his letter of Saturday, December 22.

I thought I was plain in my reply to him telling him that I am opposed to the development as it is proposed.

Going on facts presented, both I and my opposition colleague Bob Francis voted for outline planning permission. The fact that we both voted the same way was because we can only vote on the facts presented in an unbiased way without taking wishes into account.

I am now free of the restrictions of planning and can now voice my opposition.

As a Seaburn resident I am certainly against the development as it now stands.

As a local resident I don’t want to see over development and am working to see if I can do something about it.

The plans for Seaburn were in force long before I was elected to the council and turning this around is no mean feat.

I have talked to Siglion and other interested parties on several occasions pointing out the disadvantages of the road system, lack of parking and the fact that our seafront has a high density of housing.

I don’t know what will happen in future but I will not stop my opposition and presenting argument and if anything does change it will be largely because of reasoned argument rather than any other factor.

I hope this clears the matter up to Frank’s satisfaction.

Coun Margaret Beck,

Fulwell ward