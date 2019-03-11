Why I will not go to concerts at the Stadium of Light

If, and when, the Spice Girls reunion is on at the Stadium of Light in the next year or two, I hope there is a better way of making sure that everyone who has paid their money to see the appearance, does actually see them.

I went with my daughter and granddaughter to see Take That a few years ago and it was just a waste of time. We had good seats, quite high, but as soon as the boys came out and started their act the complete row of women in front of us stood up and we couldn’t see anything. As a pensioner my legs wouldn’t have let me stand up for a whole concert, and I didn’t want to stand up in front of the people in the rows behind us.

I will never go to any future concert at the Stadium of Light as people only care about themselves and don’t think about anyone else.

Name withheld