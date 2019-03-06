Why I will be keeping an eye on Sunderland’s councillors’ expenses

The country is falling apart with this Brexit debacle and millions of pounds of taxpayer’s money is constantly being wasted by this Government.

The Conservative Party has recently spent £800,000 on consulting just one bidder to ferry goods across the channel in case of a no deal Brexit.

It then gave the contract, worth nearly £14million, to the same company that turns out has no ferries and its health and safety paperwork was copied from a takeaway shop, you really couldn’t make this up.

Then we get a letter in Echo from Tony Mullen, complaining about £5,000 spent on free meals at the council meetings.

In the scheme of things £5,000 really is small potatoes, pardon the pun.

He finishes off his letter letting us all know how all the Conservative councillors will be paying for their own meals in future.

This is an incredible lesson in pettiness from the Conservative councillors.

I, for one, will now be keeping a close eye on all councillors and their expenses in future.

Ged Taylor