Why I think we need a General Election

I honestly believe that this country needs an Election before the referendum vote is quashed.

MPs paid for by the public, elected to serve the public, have consistently put their own views and opinions before the public to deny them their democratic rights.

Brexit meant leave, not deal leave.

Both parties had leave in their manifesto.

We need to rid the public of these MPs now, as we should have done in the last election.

We need Farage, abolish the House of Lords and foreign aid and start again.

Richard Knight