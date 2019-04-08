Why I think socialism can never work

A letter in a daily newspaper recently compared the socialism in this country with that of National Socialism in 1930s Germany.

I thought it a wicked calumny until I thought further and saw that there are some parallels.

This was a party that insisted on central control and taxed heavily, interfering with every aspect of an ordinary person’s life and allowing no dissent.

It could be describing the aspirations of Her Majesty’s Opposition.

It is true that the Nazis emphasised the “National” rather than the “Socialism” but they still called themselves socialists. They were anti-semitic too.

I still think it was a cruel jibe but when you consider other attempts at building socialist paradises you wonder if socialism could ever work.

There was the USSR. An economic disaster resulting in millions dying of starvation, slave labour, torture and execution of political opponents.

Then there was Mao’s Republic, which resulted in millions dying of starvation, slave labour, torture and execution of political opponents.

Then there was ... but you get the picture I am sure.

Mr Corbyn and Ms Abbot supported the goings on in Venezuela. Enough said.

The 20th century saw about 20 attempts at socialism. All failed.

Socialism does not work except for the few who are “more equal” than the rest.

How often have you complained about our council?

Socialism has never worked and can never work.

Israel Wright