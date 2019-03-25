Why I think Lib/Dems Sandhill flyer does not add up

I recently saw a publication from the Lib/Dems circulating in the Sandhill ward.

As political publications go its readable and attractive on the eye and should stand out among the mass of unsolicited flyers and junk mail we all get.

It’s the content. The pizza offer that doubles in price at the takeaway would be a matter for the Trading Standards Department. Where is the evidence to back their claim that the cost of a proposed new civic centre building has doubled as they suggest? Where has this figure come from?

Furthermore Councillors Stephen O’Brien and Lynn Appleby, the source of this publication, either don’t understand about local government finance or are spinning out of control.

Councillors soon learn the difference between revenue and capital expenditure.

The pressure and cuts applied by the Conservatives and their coalition government on councils has been on revenue spending that supports day to day services.

You can’t use capital spending, normally borrowed and required to be paid back, to support revenue spending on day to day services but this is precisely what they are leading the public to believe.

Leslie Scott