Why I disagree with Lord Sugar’s Sunderland tweet

I was dumbfounded when I read the article “Lord Sugar blames Sunderland Brexit voters for loss of 3,500 Honda jobs in Swindon.”

I blame David Cameron and the Tory Government for holding a EU referendum without having any plans in place for the Brexit vote being won.

Did they, at any time, talk to these and other companies about the outcomes and the affects it would have on their organisations?

In the automotive industry sector, we hear that the switch to electric from the internal combustible engine is the future.

I can see the future appeal and advantages, but we have some of the most advanced and experienced brains and factories in Sunderland and the UK who could drive this technology forward.

As a previous correspondent noted, you can build electric cars just as easily here in the UK.

We already make the very successful Nissan Leaf, so Lord Sugar does have a valid point that the Brexit vote, rather than the engine type may be an important factor.

However, Lord Sugar did said “Sunderland you tipped the scales in 2016 vote...”

I would disagree, and say no one knew the result here in Sunderland prior to the polls closing, it was the Leave Campaign’s bus adorned with all types of wild half-truths about extra funding to the NHS that tipped the scales.

It never displayed the ultimate cost in lost jobs and manufacturing.

I would like to respectfully say to Lord Sugar, “Direct your fury towards this Government and those who promoted a simplistic view of the outcome of a leave vote. Not at the people of Sunderland who exercised their democratic right to vote leave, as did over 50% of voters in the UK”.

For the record, I voted “Remain” but, must accept that the majority didn’t.

Name withheld