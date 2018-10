I was concerned to read the letter from Conservative councillor George Howe in last Monday’s Echo, railing against “illegal migration” and how it will “dilute British culture”.

It is appalling in my opinion for a city councillor to be peddling this sort of misinformation and intolerance.

George should put down his pen, and pocket his dog whistle.

Niall Hodson,

Leader of the Liberal

Democrat Group,

Sunderland City Council