Why history is important

Why do so many young people sneer at Britain?

The answer – because they are taught to.

We no longer teach children proper history and no longer give them something of which to be proud, instead we teach them how bad the British (and the English in particular) have been to almost everyone else.

Is it any wonder that by the time the privileged few get to university they are so unaware of their own country’s past that they are fair game for left-wing lecturers who wish to indoctrinate them.

It is time we stood up for our country, we have much to be proud of.

We fought to end slavery from the 1830s. In contrast America was still enforcing discrimination in the 1950s but is not pilloried for it.

No one these days seems to put historic acts into context ,instead insisting on viewing past events with a modern consciousness.

As for young people thinking that it is time for communism ask anyone who has lived under that regime about what it is like and their answer is likely to be unprintable.

Please tell our youngsters to look into the history of communism before they vote at the next election

Scott Andrews