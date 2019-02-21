Why do shoppers need shop music?

What is it with sport shops and loud music?

When I was in one recently, I couldn’t see anyone to assist me so shouted: “Is there anyone up here?”

No answer, so I wandered down to the till but there was a sign saying you had to pay downstairs – in other words, it was unmanned.

I wandered further round the huge floor asking if there was anyone to assist.

Again, no answer.

I walked about another 10 yards and then I saw a young man pricing goods, oblivious to anything and anyone.

When I told him that I had been looking and shouting for a staff member and that he probably couldn’t hear me for the loud music, there was no reply and no apology.

He seemed to be the only staff member on this floor.

Do they expect customers to serve themselves or go and find a pair of trainers from the storeroom?

My experience shows that customers don’t want or need this music.

The music played in Tiger is tasteful, interesting and not too loud.

Everywhere else, apart from HMV, doesn’t need to play music.

Name and address supplied