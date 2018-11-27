Why Britain should give Asia Bibi asylum

I can’t understand why our government is dragging it’s heals over Asia Bibi application for asylum?

It’s hard to imagine that anyone could have a better case for asylum.

A couple of weeks ago she was released from prison by Pakistan’s supreme court, having spent eight years on death row after being convicted of blasphemy.

Mrs Bibi is in hiding somewhere in Pakistan after hard line Islamists took to the streets to protest at her release

Fearing more unrest the Pakistan government won’t let her leave the country in which she is desperate to do so .

This poor woman has been persecuted, ill-treated and abused .

She has done no harm and committed no crime, her only sin is to be a Christian.

She has been in poor health and probably still is .

Could anyone in the world have a better case for asylum ?

And yet Her Majesty’s Government has so far declined to offer Asia Bibi sanctuary in the UK, why, because her tormenters might turn their ire on British interests in Pakistan?

If that’s the case, that is so unjust?

This woman is a human being and she is being targeted because she practices a different religion to Islam.

Yet, as I see it, the government is scared of upsetting Muslims in our country.

In my opinion, the British government should act now and let her into a country that accepts any religion without persecution.

Scott Andrews,

Ryhope.