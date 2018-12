So, our beloved council is once again looking at inconveniencing the people of this city (and its visitors) this time by closing toilets around the city centre.

The toilets are provided as a ‘convenience’ for those who need them.

What is it about the word ‘convenience’ that the council doesn’t understand?

Sure, the council is short of money but why is it always we citizens who have to feel the pinch?

It’s cut this, cut that.

Why can’t money be saved by cutting executive pay.

Fred Browne