What will Sunderland council do with the extra money from the Council Tax increase?

The council has put the Council Tax up by 4%. I wonder what the extra money will go on? The public bins are overflowing, libraries have closed, pot holes on the roads, pavements a mess, garden bills put up by £7.50, I bet the extra money will not go on any of these.

It will probably go on the new Civic Centre the Council will build on the Vaux site, regardless of public opinion, which allegedly will cost £54million.

I bet council members will not take a pay cut or cut down on their expenses to pay towards this new Civic Centre, after all they voted against the banning of their free meals at the council take payers’ expense.

Members on about Government cuts but they are not prepared to take any cuts themselves. Why are so many on the council paid more than the Prime Minister?

The council will build this new Civic Centre, even though there are plenty of empty building in the city centre they could use.

The public has asked for a new leisure centre countless times, why are they not building one of those instead? Why are there 75 councillors, and what do they do to earn their wages?

Remember the Local Councillors are up for re-election in May, think long and hard before you cast your vote.

Dianne Kell