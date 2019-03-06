What time is it in Sunderland City Centre?

Do the ‘high-ups’ in the City of Sunderland think that nobody wants to know the time?

I know most people have a watch, but many years ago there were clocks on display all over Sunderland to show everyone the time.

When the Town Hall went from Fawcett Street, its clock was left there but has never told the right time.

The clock opposite the station entrance has never told the right time either.

There used to be several clocks all over the city centre but now most of them appear to have gone.

There is one at Monkwearmouth at the crossroads on a nice fancy post.

There was another one years ago in the High Street near Marks and Spencer but I think that one has gone now too.

There are a few clocks in some shop windows, but not many.

Sometimes the time on the dials are well off the correct time.

It just seems that nobody wants any of us to know what time of day it is.

Name withheld