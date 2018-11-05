What are Sunderland Council doing with Hylton Castle Estate?

I’ve come to the conclusion that Sunderland Council is trying to do away with Hylton Castle Estate.

I have written to cleansing over several years about the rubbish piled up near the school and nothing has been done. The same rubbish has been hanging in the trees by the bus stop where the small shops are.

Now the stream by Hylton Castle club is piled up with mattresses, broken toys and big paint canisters. There is no water there and it wouldn’t be able to move if there was any. We used to have a lovely estate with an unusual shaped library, which could have been used for a children’s library instead of being flattened and a small of nine houses built.

In the last couple of weeks the gym beside the Hylton Castle Arms was knocked down, and they are already building two or three houses on it.

It was quite a well used gym, but now the people who used it must find another place to train.

They say the Castle is going to be for lectures etc and that there is going to be a tea room. I haven’t spoken to one person who agrees with this, so I don’t know what on earth they are doing with this estate.

Name withheld