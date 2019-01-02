Well done to all at The Royalty Theatre panto

My daughter, my three granddaughters and myself watched Jack and the Beanstalk on December 22 at The Royalty Theatre.

What a great treat we had.

We laughed from beginning to end.

The whole cast were brilliant.

The audience participation was absolutely fabulous from the children as well as the adults, in fact, I think the majority of “He’s behind you” came from the over 40s.

The main characters (Simon and his mother Flossie) are familiar pantomime characters at The Royalty, who work very hard along with the rest of the cast to keep the audience returning for more classic Christmas fun.

Well done to everyone and hopefully we will be back next year.

Oh yes we will.

Kath Watson