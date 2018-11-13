We need your help with Korean War fatalities

I am acting on behalf of the authorities at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery Busan South Korea, where over 800 British Servicemen are buried.

The authorities there wish to obtain photographs of those servicemen interred there, and, also of those who died but have no known grave (200-plus ).

Copies of the photographs will be placed in the man’s records, and will also be displayed on the walls of the Cemetery Hall of Remembrance, for all time.

The following names are just some of the young men from the North East who gave their lives in the Korean War:– Pte. Colin McHale; Pte Denis Smith; Tpr.Leslie Heath; Fus. Derick Langley; Sgt.Alexander Scott; Gnr. John E. Tracey; Rfn. James.W. Murray; P/O. John A.Tate (RN); Lt. John.T.McGregor (RN); Pte. John.B. Straughan; WO2 James Morris; Drv. Nicholas Robson; Lt.Brian Swinbanks.

Any family or friend who lost a loved one in the Korean War 1950-53, and wish to take part can send the photograph to me. Brian Hough, 116 Fields Farm Road, Hyde, Cheshire, SK143NP.

If more details are required you can phone 0161 368 5622, or 07467037742.

You can can also email bhough116@gmail.com

Brian Hough,

Fields Farm Road,

Hyde.