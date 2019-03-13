We need to do something about the escalating knife crime

Since it was decided to cut back on stop and search by the police, knife crime has escalated.

The lack of police officers on the beat due to the Government’s policies has not helped matters.

There appears to be no fear of the law by knife- carrying youths prepared to lash out indiscriminately.

The situation is so out of control that many feel the thugs are ruling the streets of the villages, towns,and cities of Britain.

The punishment must fit the crime? There should be speedy justice for carrying a knife as well as using it to main or kill .

Never mind the EU courts saying that whole-life sentences are inhuman--well,so is murder ? It is the families of the victims who receive a life sentence.

Those who have been appointed to look after the wellbeing and safety of society need to do something about the knife crime death toll, instead of simply paying lip service. This is happening on our Sunderland streets, you only have to look at the death of Connor. It’s tragic and I applaud the bars and nightclubs for installing anti-knife procedures but people have to be aware this is happening right now

Scott Andrews