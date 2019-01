Shelter say that homelessness is on the increase.

Theresa May should appoint a Minister of Homelessness.

What about Tracey Crouch MP, who resigned over a delay in her sensible betting law?

As minister she could keep and eye on what affect the callous ‘Universal Credit’ is having on homelessness and the growth in food banks.

Many people have a callous attitude towards the poor, not just the Conservative Government.

Max Nottingham