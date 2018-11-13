We live in a free country and speak the way we want

It would seem that it’s have a go at Scott Andrews time in the letters page of the Sunderland Echo.

Ged Taylor and his mates are having a pop at me because I have spoken about the Labour party policies and how I believe they are enticing youngsters to vote Labour, and the subject of Brexit and the remainers wanting another vote on Brexit.

And one person even had a go at me about the royal family (which I have never spoken about).

They also said that I need a history lesson, and I should stop reading Tory tabloids.

So let me answer these questions one by one.

One: I am an unashamed royalist and always will be. Two: I am part of the British history as I’ve spent 15 years in the British army serving in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Germany and the Middle East, and I’ve got the scars to prove it.

Three: I do not vote Labour, I don’t agree with a Labour party whose leaders have a history of associations with the IRA and other terrorist organisations, and I personally hope they never get to lead this great country of ours.

Four: As for the comments that I should read up on our history, I find that laughable.

I could probably lend these critics a few history books.

Unless I’m very much mistaken this is a free country, we are allowed to vote and speak the way we want and believe.

Scott Andrews,

Ryhope.