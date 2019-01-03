Too many homeless people on our streets

You can tell it’s pantomime season, the Conservative Party has been trying to get rid of the Prime Minister, Theresa May, and she has been campaigning not to lose her job.

Reportedly some MPs have been reduced to tears.

It’s a shame then that those same MPs can’t shed some tears as they walk past the homeless people on the streets of this country.

They are everywhere.

A large amount are ex-service men and women, who served this country with far more bravery and dignity than all those MPs put together, put on the streets by this Government’s policies.

Now the bureau of investigative journalism has began to collate evidence of those who have died while homeless in October 2017.

Now a little more than a year on 484 deaths have been recorded.

One Tory MPs said sleeping rough is a lifestyle choice – who could vote for that person?

Like millions of people in Britain I’ve seen this all before.

Many of us remember the rising numbers of homeless people in the 1980s and 90s as Thatcherite economic restructuring ripped through the nation.

Since the Conservatives came back into power in 2010, we have the same thing happening but this time we have the homeless being assaulted all too regularly.

The Conservative Party has 124,000 members and I struggle to understand how these 124,000 can fail to recognise their party’s culpability.

Ged Taylor