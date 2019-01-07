Three steps on how to put the Great into Britain

If we wish to improve our lives in 2019 we need to take three steps.

Scrap the license fee and make the BBC an independent corporation, so it wastes its own money on outrageous salaries for a bunch of has-beens and instead of biased politically correct news reports we need a broadcasting company run by the people for the people.

We must take back control of Parliament. The Lords should be reduced to 50 members, the subsidised bars and restaurants closed, and the Commons should sit for just two days a week.

MPs would spend one day a week on constituency work and their salaries adjusted accordingly.

All savings made would go to local authorities.

We voted to leave the EU and that is what we truly must do without any deal or parting of money.

We must take back control of our borders.

Then we can put the Great back into Great Britain.

Scott Andrews