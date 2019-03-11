This is the one and only chance to leave the EU

As March 29 draws ever nearer, now is the time to really show those EU dictators and those representatives who are denying the people their democratic right to have their decision to leave the EU honoured.

The vote carried out in June 2016 resulted in the majority of the people, 17.4million of them, opting to leave and yet this demonstration of the people has been ignored by their MPs.

Here in Sunderland, despite a vote of 62% for leaving, our MPs have not presented the people’s case to Jeremy Corbyn.

How can they accept salary increases when their lesser salaried local councillors have had their allowances frozen for the past seven years.

To add salt to the wounds their evening repast has now to be paid for following years of after council meetings when their pockets were never disturbed.

Before I get the usual criticisms, I can honestly say I have never had a free meal for at least the past 10 years that I have been a councillor!

But getting back to this continuing bleeding sore, Brexit is still catching the headlines of gloom and dire warnings – as a Dad’s Army character frequently mutters “We are all doomed”.

We are forced to listen to all the moans and groans telling us the perils of leaving the EU.

If it’s not the Backstop its the Channel Ports being jammed. If it’s not food shortages its medical supplies being restricted.

No one talks about the problems that the European countries will have to suffer when we leave. All we have to do is stick to our guns and we’ll get a good deal that will unravel us from the EU.

As I have mentioned before through the columns of the Echo this is the one and only chance we will have to get out of the EU.

The people voted out, OK there will be consequences to start with but we will, as the song goes ,‘ We will overcome’.

Coun George Howe,

Fulwell Ward