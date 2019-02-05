This country’s National debt is still rising

Can Alan Wright tell me why this country’s debt has increased to £1.78trillion and the cost of servicing the debt is £48billion annually – nearly £1billion a week?

Who are we paying this money to, the banks and bankers we bailed out and owned after they crashed the system through their voracious greed. The Icelanders jailed their thieving lot, now their banks are sound. The Chinese shot their greedy thieves but our lot were left to carry on, like Philip Green, who was allowed to destroy thousands of jobs and still keep his title.

The brutal truth is the new jobs are low paid, zero hours, they pay no tax into the treasury, hence the debt increasing by the minute.

Michael Dodds