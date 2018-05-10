There’s not enough respect for the disabled

I was sorry to read in the Echo how Tara, the lady in the wheelchair, had her view restricted by ignorant people at the Gary Barlow concert.
However, I wasn’t surprised as, sadly, a lot of people have a horrible attitude towards the disabled and elderly.
I am disabled and suffer discrimination too almost a daily basis.
It ranges from complete strangers’ comments to people barging into you in the town centre.
People think because I am not old it gives them a right to pass comment.
It is worse on the buses. I have witnessed able-bodied people sitting in the seats for the disabled and elderly on an empty bus.
If you say something to these people, you get a mouthful of abuse.
The young ones are worse, and some young mothers with prams give you a mouthful of foul language.
People no longer give up their seats for the elderly or disabled, which I was taught to do as a youngster.
If I drop my stick no one offers to pick it up, and I have to scramble on the floor for it while people just look on.
I think it is such a shame we live in a uncaring society. People forget it could be them one day.
Name withheld