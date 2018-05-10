There’s not enough respect for the disabled

I was sorry to read in the Echo how Tara, the lady in the wheelchair, had her view restricted by ignorant people at the Gary Barlow concert.

However, I wasn’t surprised as, sadly, a lot of people have a horrible attitude towards the disabled and elderly.

I am disabled and suffer discrimination too almost a daily basis.

It ranges from complete strangers’ comments to people barging into you in the town centre.

People think because I am not old it gives them a right to pass comment.

It is worse on the buses. I have witnessed able-bodied people sitting in the seats for the disabled and elderly on an empty bus.

If you say something to these people, you get a mouthful of abuse.

The young ones are worse, and some young mothers with prams give you a mouthful of foul language.

People no longer give up their seats for the elderly or disabled, which I was taught to do as a youngster.

If I drop my stick no one offers to pick it up, and I have to scramble on the floor for it while people just look on.

I think it is such a shame we live in a uncaring society. People forget it could be them one day.

Name withheld